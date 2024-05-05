Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Hamilton

5.30: Catherine Chroi

The progressive CATHERINE CHROI, who escapes a penalty for her Ayr win on Monday, is taken to beat Thirsk winner Burj Malinka, who goes well here, and Stormy Pearl, who also has a good record here.

Colin Russell

Catherine Chroi 17:30 Hamilton

Newmarket

3.40: Fallen Angel

Having been so progressive and strong at the finish last season, FALLEN ANGEL looks poised to give trainer Karl Burke and jockey Danny Tudhope a day to remember by landing this Classic. Second choice is French raider Ramatuelle, who has never finished out of the first two and is in the same ball park as the selection on ratings. Dance Sequence and Cinderella's Dream give Charlie Appleby a robust hand, while See The Fire is respected with further improvement on the cards. Ylang Ylang may be better suited by the Oaks later this month but still has to be feared, given her 2yo form and her connections.

Steve Boow

Fallen Angel 15:40 Newmarket

Salisbury

3.20: Lihou

A tight little sprint handicap despite the small field. Connie's Rose could be dangerous if left alone in front and she should have no problem if the ground remains testing. She is respected, alongside Safari Dream, who ran better at Windsor last Monday, but the vote goes to LIHOU who has dropped 9lb below his last winning mark and is 1-1 over C&D.

David Bellingham

Lihou 15:20 Salisbury

Sligo

1.40: Katie Bairdie

sets the standard but it may be worth siding with who gave the impression she may improve for a drop in distance at Cork last time. warrants respect for a yard that do well at this venue.

Phill Anderson

Katie Bairdie 13:40 Sligo

