Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

College Choir (3.45 Windsor)

This William Haggas-trained filly has improved with each start, and on breeding she appeals as the type to take another leap forward for softer ground on turf, so her opening mark could prove lenient.

Steffan Edwards

College Choir 15:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Daphne May (6.00 Windsor)

Shaped as if finding her form when sixth over an inadequate trip under today's rider Tom Queally at Chelmsford last time out. Returns to turf on an attractive mark and this course winner over a mile in her younger days can take advantage.

Paul Curtis

Daphne May 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

The Punt

White Birch (4.10 Curragh)

Last year's Derby third made a fine return over course-and-distance in a Group 3 and has conditions in his favour again. He should outclass this field for John Murphy.

Matt Rennie

White Birch 16:10 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John Joseph Murphy

Speed figures

Princess Alex (3.05 Beverley)

Never headed when powering home decisively at Haydock recently and she can maintain Karl Burke's fine form.

Dave Edwards

Princess Alex 15:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Newmarket nap

Usuario Amigo ( 2.35 Windsor)

Nothing fluky about his third to Kikkuli at the Craven meeting as James Owen's three-year-old had been pleasing beforehand and has been doing so since.

David Milnes

Usuario Amigo 14:35 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Owen

Dark horse

Bluedrum (3.35 Curragh)

Impressive winner of her maiden last year with the form franked since. Up in class but open to any amount of improvement this year.

Jake Aldrich

Bluedrum 15:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

