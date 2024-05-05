Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
College Choir (3.45 Windsor)
This William Haggas-trained filly has improved with each start, and on breeding she appeals as the type to take another leap forward for softer ground on turf, so her opening mark could prove lenient.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Daphne May (6.00 Windsor)
Shaped as if finding her form when sixth over an inadequate trip under today's rider Tom Queally at Chelmsford last time out. Returns to turf on an attractive mark and this course winner over a mile in her younger days can take advantage.
Paul Curtis
The Punt
White Birch (4.10 Curragh)
Last year's Derby third made a fine return over course-and-distance in a Group 3 and has conditions in his favour again. He should outclass this field for John Murphy.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Princess Alex (3.05 Beverley)
Never headed when powering home decisively at Haydock recently and she can maintain Karl Burke's fine form.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Usuario Amigo ( 2.35 Windsor)
Nothing fluky about his third to Kikkuli at the Craven meeting as James Owen's three-year-old had been pleasing beforehand and has been doing so since.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Bluedrum (3.35 Curragh)
Impressive winner of her maiden last year with the form franked since. Up in class but open to any amount of improvement this year.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Published on 5 May 2024
Last updated 18:42, 5 May 2024
