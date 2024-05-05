The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three tips from Beverley and the Curragh on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Samuel Colt (2.25 Curragh)

Aidan O'Brien took this race with the brilliant Paddington last year, and this three-year-old could be another progressive sort who can rise through the ranks. He stormed to victory on his debut over six furlongs here and made a fine return when beaten only half a length in a Group 3 at Leopardstown. He didn't get the run of the race that day and hit the line really strong, suggesting this step up in trip should suit. He could emerge as an Irish 2,000 Guineas contender if he wins this.

Princess Alex (3.05 Beverley)

This three-year-old impressively got back to winning ways last time and there could be more to come. Trained by Karl Burke, she had lost her way a bit after winning at Pontefract last July, but thrived when making all at Haydock and was an unchallenged winner. The step up in trip really suited her and she should thrive over this distance again. Her draw in stall one is favourable and Burke is in solid form.

White Birch (4.10 Curragh)

This four-year-old did well last season and can use the Mooresbridge as a springboard to Group 1 targets. Trained by John Murphy, he was a shock winner of the Ballysax Stakes in 2023, but proved that was no fluke when runner-up in the Dante before finishing a fine third in the Derby behind Auguste Rodin. That's strong form and he battled well to deny the reopposing Maxux in the Alleged Stakes over course and distance on his return. The ground should suit and he's the one they have to beat.

