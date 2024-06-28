Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

Newcastle's Placepot is not going to be easy, given there are four handicaps with between 12 and 20 runners, but that's how it should be on a Saturday.

King's Lynn is too well handicapped to ignore in the opener (1.35), and we'll add Wiltshire , who almost certainly found the ground too fast when trying to back up a good win on slower ground at Newbury last time.

Kinross is the one to beat in the second (2.04), but it won't be a surprise if he's a bit rusty in his first run for eight months, so I'll go with Spycatcher , who would be the most solid of all but for a poor run last time, and his stablemate Cold Case , who won a Group 3 first time up last season.

Alphonse Le Grande is clearly a worthy favourite for the third (2.35), while Faylaq looks certain to run his normal solid race, probably without winning.

Duke Of Oxford and Howth are my two plays for the Northumberland Plate (3.10), but we'd better add something with a different formline just in case and Onesmoothoperator fits the bill.

He has run a stack of good races at Newcastle, while his second to Prydwen at Southwell in April has been well franked.

United Approach is quite a strong fancy for the 7f handicap (3.40), but it's competitive, and Zip , who often runs his race at Newcastle, looks worth including as back-up.

Invited is the one to beat in the closing novice (4.15), but it won't be a surprise if the unraced Dutch Finale is among the market leaders given his pedigree, and he goes in, too.

Newcastle Placepot perm

1.35

5 Wiltshire

7 King's Lynn

2.04

2 Cold Case

9 Spycatcher

2.35

3 Alphonse Le Grande

5 Faylaq

3.10

5 Onesmoothoperator

10 Duke Of Oxford

16 Howth

3.40

9 Zip

10 United Approach

4.15

6 Dutch Finale

7 Invited

2x2x2x3x2x2 = 96 lines

