Newbury Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee

There aren't many runners you could safely bank on in the Placepot for Newbury's competitive evening card and I'll be playing things cautiously.

Well-handicapped sprinters Lihou and Safari Dream arrive for the 5f handicap (6.10) in decent nick and stand out the most.

Ollie Sangster does well with his two-year-olds and Angelica Bay is an appealing newcomer in the 6f fillies' novice (6.45), as is Brightwalton for Richard Hannon, who landed this race three years ago.

Hannon has an even better record in the following novice (7.20), with five victories since 2016. The Sean Levey-ridden Jet Packer can build on his Sandown debut down in trip. King Of Bears shaped with promise on his first start and also goes in.

Woodstock is an interesting runner for Ruth Carr in the 7f handicap (7.55). Algheed looks a reasonable back-up play on her second start after a break.

See That Storm has lots in his favour in the 1m2f handicap (8.25), while I Love Paris is dangerous to rule out in first-time cheekpieces.

The well-bred Hey Big Spender and the in-form New Kings Road rate the two to keep onside in the final leg (9.00).

Newbury Placepot perm

6.10

1 Safari Dream

3 Lihou

6.45

1 Angelica Bay

2 Brightwalton

7.20

4 Jet Packer

5 King Of Bears

7.55

1 Woodstock

5 Algheed

8.25

5 See That Storm

11 I Love Paris

9.00

5 New Kings Road

10 Hey Big Spender

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

