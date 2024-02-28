Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bangor

3.20: Whydah Gally

The vote goes to Whydah Gally following his persuasive win at Lingfield last time, when trying 3m5f for the first time. Several respected rivals have their own first crack at this sort of trip today, with Gold Emery for one having shaped in encouraging fashion last time. All Star Bert, who has been going great guns at Southwell, is third on the list.

Richard Austen

Whydah Gally 15:20 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Kempton

8.30: Tortured Soul

Improving Tortured Soul has done well for his new stable this winter and is taken to defy another rise in the weights. Devizes, who looks interesting off a reduced mark back up in distance, is second choice. Where's Tom has also become attractively treated, while Total Lockdown may benefit from the blinkers and Fravanco is also in the mix.

Steve Boow

Tortured Soul 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Tony Carroll

Wincanton

4.35: Flash Gorcombe

Having won easily over course and distance two starts ago, Flash Gorcombe was a good third at Exeter most recently and earns the vote now back down in grade. There were promising signs from Royal Sam on his chase debut at Exeter last month and he is second choice, while Sevenofus could also have a part to play if handling the testing conditions.

Ben Hutton

Flash Gorcombe 16:35 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Kimber (3lb) Tnr: Robert Walford

