Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Bangor
3.20: Whydah Gally
The vote goes to Whydah Gally following his persuasive win at Lingfield last time, when trying 3m5f for the first time. Several respected rivals have their own first crack at this sort of trip today, with Gold Emery for one having shaped in encouraging fashion last time. All Star Bert, who has been going great guns at Southwell, is third on the list.
Richard Austen
Kempton
8.30: Tortured Soul
Improving Tortured Soul has done well for his new stable this winter and is taken to defy another rise in the weights. Devizes, who looks interesting off a reduced mark back up in distance, is second choice. Where's Tom has also become attractively treated, while Total Lockdown may benefit from the blinkers and Fravanco is also in the mix.
Steve Boow
Wincanton
4.35: Flash Gorcombe
Having won easily over course and distance two starts ago, Flash Gorcombe was a good third at Exeter most recently and earns the vote now back down in grade. There were promising signs from Royal Sam on his chase debut at Exeter last month and he is second choice, while Sevenofus could also have a part to play if handling the testing conditions.
Ben Hutton
Published on 28 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 28 February 2024
