TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Just Rita (6.00 Kempton)

Marco Botti's filly showed clear ability in her first two starts and was disadvantaged by a wide trip on her third outing. She looks fairly treated for her handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Just Rita18:00 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Marco Botti

Handicappers' nap

Guard The Moon (4.20 Bangor)

Won a couple of bumpers at this course and shaped like a future hurdle winner when a respectable third behind a couple of 120-plus rivals on last month's Chepstow hurdling debut.
Steve Mason

Silk
Guard The Moon16:20 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

The Punt nap

Wren Officer (6.00 Kempton)

Ready winner at Newcastle in January and the form of her next-time-out fourth is strong. She was left poorly placed on a track that was sharp enough last time.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
Wren Officer18:00 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Speed figures

Pedley Wood (3.35 Wincanton)

Foiled in his hat-trick bid at Kempton recently but earned a personal best on the clock. Receives weight from all his rivals and can make it three from four over fences for Joe Tizzard.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Pedley Wood15:35 Wincanton
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country nap

Moytier (4.35 Wincanton)

Was going strongly before falling here in January and ran well when outstayed last time. Harry Cobden is an eyecatching booking and return to Wincanton will help.
James Stevens

Silk
Moytier16:35 Wincanton
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Syd Hosie

Dark horse

Furkash (2.50 Bangor)

Decent weight for this first step out of novice company. Good second last time and form boosted when winner followed up in first race in open company.
George Bonds

Silk
Furkash14:50 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing  

Published on 27 February 2024

Last updated 19:13, 27 February 2024

