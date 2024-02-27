Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Just Rita (6.00 Kempton)
Marco Botti's filly showed clear ability in her first two starts and was disadvantaged by a wide trip on her third outing. She looks fairly treated for her handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Guard The Moon (4.20 Bangor)
Won a couple of bumpers at this course and shaped like a future hurdle winner when a respectable third behind a couple of 120-plus rivals on last month's Chepstow hurdling debut.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Wren Officer (6.00 Kempton)
Ready winner at Newcastle in January and the form of her next-time-out fourth is strong. She was left poorly placed on a track that was sharp enough last time.
Andrew Cooper
Speed figures
Pedley Wood (3.35 Wincanton)
Foiled in his hat-trick bid at Kempton recently but earned a personal best on the clock. Receives weight from all his rivals and can make it three from four over fences for Joe Tizzard.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Moytier (4.35 Wincanton)
Was going strongly before falling here in January and ran well when outstayed last time. Harry Cobden is an eyecatching booking and return to Wincanton will help.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Furkash (2.50 Bangor)
Decent weight for this first step out of novice company. Good second last time and form boosted when winner followed up in first race in open company.
George Bonds
Published on 27 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:13, 27 February 2024
