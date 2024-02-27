Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Just Rita (6.00 Kempton)

Marco Botti's filly showed clear ability in her first two starts and was disadvantaged by a wide trip on her third outing. She looks fairly treated for her handicap debut.

Steffan Edwards

Just Rita 18:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Marco Botti

Handicappers' nap

Guard The Moon (4.20 Bangor)

Won a couple of bumpers at this course and shaped like a future hurdle winner when a respectable third behind a couple of 120-plus rivals on last month's Chepstow hurdling debut.

Steve Mason

Guard The Moon 16:20 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

The Punt nap

Wren Officer (6.00 Kempton)

Ready winner at Newcastle in January and the form of her next-time-out fourth is strong. She was left poorly placed on a track that was sharp enough last time.

Andrew Cooper

Wren Officer 18:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Speed figures

Pedley Wood (3.35 Wincanton)

Foiled in his hat-trick bid at Kempton recently but earned a personal best on the clock. Receives weight from all his rivals and can make it three from four over fences for Joe Tizzard.

Dave Edwards

Pedley Wood 15:35 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country nap

Moytier (4.35 Wincanton)

Was going strongly before falling here in January and ran well when outstayed last time. Harry Cobden is an eyecatching booking and return to Wincanton will help.

James Stevens

Moytier 16:35 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Syd Hosie

Dark horse

Furkash (2.50 Bangor)

Decent weight for this first step out of novice company. Good second last time and form boosted when winner followed up in first race in open company.

George Bonds

Furkash 14:50 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

