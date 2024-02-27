The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Wren Officer (6.00 Kempton)

Purchased for 10,000gns out of George Boughey's yard in October and ran out a ready winner at Newcastle in January. The form of her next-time-out fourth is strong. Just two horses have come out of the race and both won – the third Old Chums went in at 3-1 and the sixth Moyola scored at 6-1. She was left poorly placed on a course sharp enough last time and can get back on track.

Thoughtful Gift (7.30 Kempton)

Oisin Murphy should have a winner or two on the board by the time Thoughtful Gift runs and this classified looks theirs for the taking. Jack Jones's mare snuck into such a contest off the highest permitted rating of 50 when beating the reopposing Rainbow Sign by a couple of lengths at Lingfield last week and can capitalise on being able to run in another, albeit under a 5lb penalty. Brian Toomey's Kraken Diamond is one to note for another day.

Tortured Soul (8.30 Kempton)

Most of the runners in Kempton's finale have something to prove, particularly against Tortured Soul who has gone from strength to strength for Tony Carroll. His only defeat in four starts since making the move from Ireland to Britain came by two heads and his latest win was well advertised when the second Lawmans Blis won at Wolverhampton on Friday. Providing he proves as effective at Kempton, he'll be tough to beat.

