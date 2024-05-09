Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chester

2.35: Never So Brave

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained NEVER SO BRAVE is one to follow. He has impressive form and looks the type to do very well in good handicaps before perhaps developing into a Listed/Group performer in due course. Grey Cuban and Dashing Darcey are open to further progress and likely to prove the selection's closest pursuers, in that order of preference.

Steve Boow

Gowran Park

1.35: I Am Superman

Proven at the trip and in this ground, I AM SUPERMAN lacks a recent run but was a dual Group 2 winner in Australia and can go well fresh, so should take this. Laugh A Minute is better at shorter but is in good form and can give him most to do.

Tyrone Molloy

Huntingdon

1.50: King Of The Road

Fautinette (second choice) took a step forward when third at Wincanton last time and must enter calculations off an easing mark, along with in-form duo Mistral Milly and Mammies Boy. However, it's hard to ignore the claims of improving KING OF THE ROAD who can make light of a 10lb hike in the weights and complete his hat-trick.

Peter Entwistle

Brighton

3.53: Calshot Spit

Chinthurst (second choice) has been in good form here lately, while Archie Watson's 2m hurdle winner Hill Spirit is a potential improver now stepping up in trip for his handicap debut, but CALSHOT SPIT hasn't quite seen it out when runner-up over 1m6f on his last two starts and can strike for in-form Jack Channon now back at 1m4f. Basilette is another who might benefit from the return to shorter, assuming this doesn't come too soon after Salisbury on Sunday.

Andrew Sheret

Tipperary

6.10: Mahlers Cove

A few with chances. MAHLERS COVE might have gone really close last time at Tramore but for a late mistake and he can gain compensation. A similar comment applies to Know The Game's run at Limerick and he's second choice ahead of Freddie Robdal and Time Marches On.

Alistair Jones

Stratford

6.50: Village Master

With further progress likely, nicely bred VILLAGE MASTER is taken to complete a hat-trick. Royal Sam (second choice) and chase debutant Robinsville are interesting types, while Hard Frost is also in the mix.

Steve Boow

Chelmsford

9.00: Conquest Of Power

Mark Usher looks to have a strong hand with CONQUEST OF POWER and Heerathetrack, with preference for the 4yo, who is 4lb well in despite a penalty for last week's Lingfield win. He can get the better of his stable companion, who ran well here a fortnight ago and is closely matched with Alexander James.

Richard Young

