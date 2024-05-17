Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Aintree

7.30: Kinondo Kwetu

Last year's winner Kinondo Kwetu (nap) is 5lb higher today but he ran really well when fourth over C&D at last month's Grand National meeting and is selected to defend his crown. Sail Away must put a below-par run behind him but is a danger if judged on his Great Yorkshire Chase fourth in January. Young Buster is not yet exposed over fences and may also feature.

Chris Wilson

Kinondo Kwetu 19:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Hamilton

7.50: Majestic Newlaw

Iain Jardine's new recruit Majestic Newlaw (nap) comes here on the back of a good recent Ayr second and is taken to build on that and go one better. Course winner We Still Believe didn't enjoy the rub of the green when seventh at Newcastle last time and heads the list of possible dangers, although cases can also be made for Kristal Klear, Retirement Beckons and Clotherholme.

Peter Entwistle

Majestic Newlaw 19:50 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Kilbeggan

7.55: Farmers Lodge

Though Farmers Lodge (nap) didn't jump well when soundly held in a 2m Grade 3 last time, he had previously beaten the Scottish Grand National winner in a novice over the same trip. This distance on better ground could be ideal for him. Gracchus De Balme and Wellington Hill pose dangers, while Calico should have improved from her comeback run.

Tyrone Molloy

Farmers Lodge 19:55 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: Barry Connell

Leopardstown

6.30: Enthralling

The prospect of better ground tempers enthusiasm that Nostringsattached can follow up her Cork victory so it may be worth siding with Enthralling (nap) who returned with an encouraging third-placed effort behind Chantilly over course and distance last time out. She was an excellent third behind Opera Singer last season on her other start at this track and can shed her maiden tag here.

Conor Fennelly

Enthralling 18:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Newbury

2.00: Darvel

Most of these have something to prove but Darvel (nap) returned from a break with a win at Bath last month and never looked in any serious danger after seizing the initiative two furlongs out in that race. He remains feasibly treated off his revised mark and may well be able to complete a double. Johnjay, who was an eyecatching third at Bath on his seasonal return, is feared most ahead of Marsh Benham.

David Moon

Darvel 14:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb Tnr: Patrick Chamings

Newmarket

2.23: Powdering

Michael Herrington's filly Powdering (nap) looked in excellent nick when drawing clear to win readily at Beverley last week and is taken to follow up under a penalty. Dakota Power is also ahead of the handicapper after a recent success, while good cases can also be made for Roger Henry, Freetodream and Harry The Haggler.

Chris Wilson

Powdering 14:23 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oliver Timms (5lb) Tnr: Michael Herrington

York

4.45: The Cookstown Cafu

The well-treated The Cookstown Cafu (nap) has made a strong start to his last two seasons and can do likewise on this year's comeback. He earns the vote ahead of last year's close third Another Investment, who likes it here. Last year's come-from-behind winner Eligible should relish the big-field scenario once more and is next on the list ahead of Lahab, who could settle better now in a hood. Sunday's dominant Newcastle winner Eldrickjones could also play a leading role under a 5lb penalty.

Ben Hutton

The Cookstown Cafu 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Read these next:



Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

David Jennings is back with tips for every ITV race at York and Newbury after 8-1 and 6-1 winners on Thursday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.