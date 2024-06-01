Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Portsmouth 1.25 Epsom

Comfortable winner of 8.5f handicap at Epsom (good) in April and good second of six at Goodwood (1m2f, heavy; made most) ten days later; another 3lb higher today but has strong claims, for trainer who won this race in 2017, 2019 and 2022

Silky Wilkie 3.45 Epsom

Desperately unlucky in this race 12 months ago when some scrimmaging 1f out halted his momentum at a crucial stage, eventually flying home and missing out by a short head; he's 8lb lower this time round and his Bath second in April was convincing enough to think he retained a chunk of ability; drawn against the stand rail and he's one to take seriously with cheekpieces given a first airing

Los Angeles 4.30 Epsom

By Derby winner Camelot and family includes illustrious names such as Arc winner and superstar broodmare Urban Sea and 2,000 Guineas winner King's Best; an oversized two-year-old who was said to be idle at home but was unbeaten in two starts, latterly in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud (1m2f, very soft); had no problem with the switch to good ground when again looking better the further he went in a Group 3 at Leopardstown (1m2f) in May and this extra two furlongs can play strongly in his favour; leading candidate whatever the weather does

Al Barez 5.50 Epsom

Won two in a row over 6f on the all-weather in April to take career record to 5-10; had just a neck to spare each time but he's a sprinter on the up and dam won the Irish 1,000 Guineas; won on good to soft/good to firm earlier in career; remains unexposed and could still have plenty more to offer

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

