Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

It Ain't Two 2.15 York

Her half-brother Balon D'Or failed to progress for connections after scoring on debut, but this Calyx filly did very well to make a winning debut at Newmarket (5f, good; 18-1) last month having looked all at sea on the downhill section; the form has been boosted and she's a leading contender.

Theme Park 2.45 York

Twice runner-up from off the pace over 1m here last term and did much the same when creditable third at Chester in June on one of his two attempts at about 1m2f; well held over 7f on reappearance two weeks ago but could be a lot more interesting this time.

The Cookstown Cafu 4.45 York

Last year ended with three disappointing efforts but he's run really well on his reappearance in each of the last two seasons and has dropped to a handy mark; can play a leading role if back to his best on return.

Vantheman 5.20 York

All 2yo races at about 6f, winning Ayr maiden (good to soft) before running in valuable sales races, including when fifth of 22 on this course (good to firm); gelded after and took a turn for the better over the winter as he gained a straightforward win when dropped to 5f for his handicap/AW debut at Newcastle recently; up 7lb but can continue to climb the ladder.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read these next:

'I'm hopeful she can live up to her fine pedigree' - Paul Kealy has three picks on day three of York's Dante meeting

York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

