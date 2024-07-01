- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Pontefract
4.15: Late Arrival
Successful in this race two years ago before a decent effort in it last season, everything looks in place for LATE ARRIVAL (nap) after a solid run at Thirsk last time. Dicko The Legend (second choice) won't mind going back up to 6f and can give him most to think about.
Graham Wheldon
Worcester
5.00: Electric Eddy
Virginia Lodge could well get back on track having been given wind surgery but the suggestion in a weak-looking handicap is ELECTRIC EDDY (nap) whose Newton Abbot third is some of the strongest recent form on offer. The Sad Shepherd could also play a part if in the mood, with the unexposed Kentucky Bluegrass (second choice) also worth considering.
Tim Mitchell
Wolverhampton
7.00: Goblet Of Fire
Having won three of his last four starts last season for Nigel Tinkler, GOBLET OF FIRE (nap) resumed the good work when returned to the Flat at Kempton last month by Nicky Henderson. He strode out well in that 1m3f race and can win again. There is plenty of interest among the rest, including from Boldly (second choice), Optician, Fearless Bay and Buxted Too.
Richard Austen
Windsor
7.15: Shagraan
The vote goes to SHAGRAAN (nap), who has strong form for his new stable and now returns to the scene of his two-year-old success. Katey Kontent, who holds very solid claims, is second choice narrowly ahead of hat-trick seeker Haymaker.
Steve Boow
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Pontefract and Windsor on Monday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Windsor
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Pontefract and Windsor on Monday
- Windsor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Pontefract and Windsor on Monday
- Windsor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday