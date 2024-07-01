Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Pontefract

4.15: Late Arrival

Successful in this race two years ago before a decent effort in it last season, everything looks in place for LATE ARRIVAL (nap) after a solid run at Thirsk last time. Dicko The Legend (second choice) won't mind going back up to 6f and can give him most to think about.

Graham Wheldon

Late Arrival 16:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Worcester

5.00: Electric Eddy

Virginia Lodge could well get back on track having been given wind surgery but the suggestion in a weak-looking handicap is ELECTRIC EDDY (nap) whose Newton Abbot third is some of the strongest recent form on offer. The Sad Shepherd could also play a part if in the mood, with the unexposed Kentucky Bluegrass (second choice) also worth considering.

Tim Mitchell

Electric Eddy 17:00 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Wolverhampton

7.00: Goblet Of Fire

Having won three of his last four starts last season for Nigel Tinkler, GOBLET OF FIRE (nap) resumed the good work when returned to the Flat at Kempton last month by Nicky Henderson. He strode out well in that 1m3f race and can win again. There is plenty of interest among the rest, including from Boldly (second choice), Optician, Fearless Bay and Buxted Too.

Richard Austen

Goblet Of Fire 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb) Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Windsor

7.15: Shagraan

The vote goes to SHAGRAAN (nap), who has strong form for his new stable and now returns to the scene of his two-year-old success. Katey Kontent, who holds very solid claims, is second choice narrowly ahead of hat-trick seeker Haymaker.

Steve Boow

Shagraan 19:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

