The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Pontefract and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Ardeur (3.15 Pontefract)

This Ralph Beckett-trained juvenile could be better than average and can earn a second course-and-distance success in the Spindrifter novice. The daughter of Kameko ran a fine race on debut at York when fourth behind a subsequent Group 3 winner, with the Albany Stakes runner-up Simmering a place in front of her, before she bolted up at this track by six lengths next time. She does have a 5lb penalty to contend with, but this front runner might just be a class above.

The King's General (6.45 Windsor)

This three-year-old has been quite weak at the finish in his races so far, but the first-time cheekpieces may help get him off the mark in the 1m2f maiden. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, he did well at this trip when fourth in a strong-looking maiden at Nottingham in May, but may have failed to see out a mile and a half at Doncaster last time. The headgear can bring out some more improvement, however, and his jockey Kieran Shoemark has a healthy 22 per cent strike-rate at Windsor this year.

Katey Content (7.15 Windsor)

The Clive Cox-trained four-year-old thrives at this track and can take her record here to a perfect three-from-three in the feature 6f sprint. An impressive winner over 5f as a juvenile, she narrowly obliged by a nose in a similar contest to this in May, before finishing a good fourth in a far hotter race at York last time behind some rapidly improving sorts. Her rivals in this are more exposed and off an unchanged mark of 88, she retains plenty of potential.

