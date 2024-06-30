Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Windsor

Katey Kontent

7.15 Windsor

The latest of Windsor’s run of summer Monday nights features the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (7.15) and the one to be on is Katey Kontent, who seems to like it at this course.

Her two runs at Windsor have yielded two wins and she did remarkably well to score over course and distance in May given she had to wait to get a run. When she did get clear she found herself on the opposite flank to all of her rivals, but still flew home to score by a nose.

The form is hot as the second and fifth are subsequent winners, while the third has twice run well in defeat back at Windsor since, and Katey Kontent is fairly treated off only 3lb higher.

She was ultimately a well-held fourth at York last time off this mark, but again impressed with what she found off the bridle, keeping on strongly after becoming outpaced on that speed track. That was also on good to soft ground and her three wins are on quicker going.

The return to her favourite track will definitely suit Katey Kontent and the ground should also be more to her liking, so there is a chance she can maintain her unbeaten record at the course.

Katey Kontent 19:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

