Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Stratford

2.48: Hilltown

Another 168yds has been added to this stamina test. There is probably still more to come from low-mileage seven-year-old Ballyrashane, who looked very well suited by this sort of trip at Fakenham two starts ago, but HILLTOWN (nap) seems to have thrived in recent weeks and is taken to overcome a 9lb rise for last month's Plumpton romp. Felton Bellevue and Williamdeconqueror can also feature.

Chris Wilson

Hilltown 14:48 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb) Tnr: Seamus Mullins

Wincanton

1.57: Irish Hill

This is a competitive handicap but IRISH HILL (nap) is a proven weight carrier who drops in class after an excellent run at Kempton in a handicap that is working out exceptionally well. Without late interence, he surely would have gone close. The ex-Irish Weseekherthere has seen her latest Hereford conqueror progress to better things and she's second choice ahead of Ike Sport and Katate Dori.

Alistair Jones

Irish Hill 13:57 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Curragh

5.00: Dark Viper

Second on both starts since joining Jessica Harrington, DARK VIPER (nap), who has improved since gelded and fitted with cheekpieces, was outstayed by Naisiun over 7f at Naas. He can avenge that defeat, while also confirming C&D form with the sprightly veteran Downforce, Gegenpressing and Rattletheonionbag. Despite unpromising Dundalk form-figures Un Bacio Ancora could be an attractive each-way proposition based on a couple of good C&D runs last season.

Alan Sweetman

Dark Viper 17:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Tramore

4.20: Brucejack

A pretty open affair but there should be mileage in a mark of 105 for BRUCEJACK (nap) and Paul Townend's mount gets the vote. Progressive last year, C'est Quelqu'un is locally owned and will likely be primed for a big run after a lay-off while Rochestown has a good record at this venue and is another to consider off a handy weight.

Mark Nunan

Brucejack 16:20 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: P A Fahy

Musselburgh

5.45: Johnny Ringo

Judged on the strength of his two-year-old form, an opening mark of 82 looks workable for JOHNNY RINGO (nap) who is first choice ahead of fellow handicap debutants Individualism and Silent Move. Useful Ice Max is a likely danger provided he handles the track.

Steve Boow

Johnny Ringo 17:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Lucinda Russell

