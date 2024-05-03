Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Rabaah (1.45 Newmarket)

His Listed fifth behind subsequent dual Group 1 winner Shaquille makes him look potentially well treated off a mark of 96 and trainer Charlie Hills thinks he could be Group class.
Harry Wilson 

Rabaah13:45 Newmarket
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

Eyecatcher

Shagraan (4.45 Newmarket)

Looked unfortunate not to make a winning debut for Michael Appleby at Sandown last week and should be fine returned to 6f.
Mark Brown

Shagraan16:45 Newmarket
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Handicappers' nap

Bopedro (2.20 Newmarket)

Has built a good Newmarket record since joining David O'Meara in 2022 and can race off a 2lb lower mark than when a close third over course and distance in last year's Cambridgeshire.
Paul Curtis

Bopedro14:20 Newmarket
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Orchid Bloom (2.05 Goodwood)

William Haggas's filly is well forward after some decent work on the Limekilns and should handle the testing conditions.
David Milnes

Orchid Bloom14:05 Goodwood
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Majestic (2.20 Newmarket)

Landed the Cambridgeshire over course and distance in 2022 and although drawing a blank since, he has produced some honourable efforts in defeat and was not beaten far on his return last month.
Dave Edwards

Majestic14:20 Newmarket
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

Published on 3 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024

