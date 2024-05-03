Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Rabaah (1.45 Newmarket)

His Listed fifth behind subsequent dual Group 1 winner Shaquille makes him look potentially well treated off a mark of 96 and trainer Charlie Hills thinks he could be Group class.

Harry Wilson

Rabaah 13:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

Eyecatcher

Shagraan (4.45 Newmarket)

Looked unfortunate not to make a winning debut for Michael Appleby at Sandown last week and should be fine returned to 6f.

Mark Brown

Shagraan 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Handicappers' nap

Bopedro (2.20 Newmarket)

Has built a good Newmarket record since joining David O'Meara in 2022 and can race off a 2lb lower mark than when a close third over course and distance in last year's Cambridgeshire.

Paul Curtis

Bopedro 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Orchid Bloom (2.05 Goodwood)

William Haggas's filly is well forward after some decent work on the Limekilns and should handle the testing conditions.

David Milnes

Orchid Bloom 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Majestic (2.20 Newmarket)

Landed the Cambridgeshire over course and distance in 2022 and although drawing a blank since, he has produced some honourable efforts in defeat and was not beaten far on his return last month.

Dave Edwards

Majestic 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow Monday's 85-40 winner with three selections from Newmarket and Goodwood

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.