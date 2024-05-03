Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Rabaah (1.45 Newmarket)
His Listed fifth behind subsequent dual Group 1 winner Shaquille makes him look potentially well treated off a mark of 96 and trainer Charlie Hills thinks he could be Group class.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Shagraan (4.45 Newmarket)
Looked unfortunate not to make a winning debut for Michael Appleby at Sandown last week and should be fine returned to 6f.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Bopedro (2.20 Newmarket)
Has built a good Newmarket record since joining David O'Meara in 2022 and can race off a 2lb lower mark than when a close third over course and distance in last year's Cambridgeshire.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Orchid Bloom (2.05 Goodwood)
William Haggas's filly is well forward after some decent work on the Limekilns and should handle the testing conditions.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Majestic (2.20 Newmarket)
Landed the Cambridgeshire over course and distance in 2022 and although drawing a blank since, he has produced some honourable efforts in defeat and was not beaten far on his return last month.
Dave Edwards
Read more . . .
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow Monday's 85-40 winner with three selections from Newmarket and Goodwood
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 3 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024
- Keith Melrose with 'the right sort of bet' for Saturday's World Pool races
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow Monday's 85-40 winner with three selections from Newmarket and Goodwood
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- 2024 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10
- Keith Melrose with 'the right sort of bet' for Saturday's World Pool races
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow Monday's 85-40 winner with three selections from Newmarket and Goodwood
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- 2024 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10