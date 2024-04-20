Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Henry Adams (4.00 Curragh)

Had excuses in Dubai and the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt can do better now.

Ron Wood

Henry Adams 16:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Uno Mas (1.40 Stratford)

Won despite the testing ground in refitted cheekpieces at Southwell and a 4lb rise in the handicap still leaves the Christian Williams-trained veteran nicely handicapped on his old form.

Steve Mason

Uno Mas 13:40 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Christian Williams

The Punt nap

Deise Aba (4.25 Stratford)

Rated as high as 145 at his best under rules and has been prolific in the pointing sphere, including when beating What A Glance at Lockinge last time. He should confirm the form with the runner-up here.

Charlie Huggins

Deise Aba 16:25 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Mr Zac Baker Tnr: Francesca Poste

Speed figures

Largy Force (3.23 Stratford)

Has found one too good in her last three outings. She would not be winning out of turn and this longer trip may be in her favour.

Dave Edwards

Largy Force 15:23 Stratford View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

West Country nap

Paddy De Pole (1.22 Wincanton)

Impressed when on good ground for the first time under rules at Plumpton last week. Can make bold bid again for connections who won this last year.

James Stevens

Paddy De Pole 13:22 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Bdr Jody Sole (3lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Equality (6.45 Musselburgh)

Didn't fire in two runs at Meydan earlier this year but had shown useful form during the previous campaign. Last handicap start resulted in a comprehensive victory and not without his chance in this.

Tom Gibbings

Equality 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charles Hills

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

