Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Henry Adams (4.00 Curragh)
Had excuses in Dubai and the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt can do better now.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Uno Mas (1.40 Stratford)
Won despite the testing ground in refitted cheekpieces at Southwell and a 4lb rise in the handicap still leaves the Christian Williams-trained veteran nicely handicapped on his old form.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Deise Aba (4.25 Stratford)
Rated as high as 145 at his best under rules and has been prolific in the pointing sphere, including when beating What A Glance at Lockinge last time. He should confirm the form with the runner-up here.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Largy Force (3.23 Stratford)
Has found one too good in her last three outings. She would not be winning out of turn and this longer trip may be in her favour.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Paddy De Pole (1.22 Wincanton)
Impressed when on good ground for the first time under rules at Plumpton last week. Can make bold bid again for connections who won this last year.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Equality (6.45 Musselburgh)
Didn't fire in two runs at Meydan earlier this year but had shown useful form during the previous campaign. Last handicap start resulted in a comprehensive victory and not without his chance in this.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Published on 20 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:30, 20 April 2024
