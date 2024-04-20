Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Henry Adams (4.00 Curragh)

Had excuses in Dubai and the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt can do better now.
Ron Wood

Silk
Henry Adams16:00 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Uno Mas (1.40 Stratford)

Won despite the testing ground in refitted cheekpieces at Southwell and a 4lb rise in the handicap still leaves the Christian Williams-trained veteran nicely handicapped on his old form.
Steve Mason

Silk
Uno Mas13:40 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Christian Williams

The Punt nap

Deise Aba (4.25 Stratford)

Rated as high as 145 at his best under rules and has been prolific in the pointing sphere, including when beating What A Glance at Lockinge last time. He should confirm the form with the runner-up here.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Deise Aba16:25 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Zac Baker Tnr: Francesca Poste

Speed figures

Largy Force (3.23 Stratford)

Has found one too good in her last three outings. She would not be winning out of turn and this longer trip may be in her favour.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Largy Force15:23 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

West Country nap

Paddy De Pole (1.22 Wincanton)

Impressed when on good ground for the first time under rules at Plumpton last week. Can make bold bid again for connections who won this last year.
James Stevens

Silk
Paddy De Pole13:22 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Bdr Jody Sole (3lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Equality (6.45 Musselburgh)

Didn't fire in two runs at Meydan earlier this year but had shown useful form during the previous campaign. Last handicap start resulted in a comprehensive victory and not without his chance in this.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Equality18:45 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charles Hills

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read more:

'He has everything going for him' - Tom Segal with three selections at Musselburgh after Saturday's 12-1 and 7-1 winners 

Tom Segal's play of the day at Musselburgh 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped a 5-1 winner on Saturday and has three Sunday selections 

Published on 20 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:30, 20 April 2024

