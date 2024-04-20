Tom Segal's play of the day at Musselburgh

6.45 Musselburgh

Sometimes it's best not to overthink things and surely the most likely winner of the 5f handicap (6.45) at Musselburgh is Silky Wilkie , who is incredibly well handicapped on his best form.

After winning the Scottish Sprint Cup last season over course and distance by more than 4l on the same mark he has on Sunday, Silky Wilkie went on to be beaten a short head in the Dash off an 8lb higher mark.

He hasn't repeated that form since, which is why he's back to a winning mark, but there was a lot to like about his close second at Bath on heavy ground recently and with Sam Feilden taking 7lb off and a draw under the stands' rail in stall 16, Silky Wilkie has everything going for him.

Silky Wilkie 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sam Feilden (7lb) Tnr: K R Burke

