The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped a 5-1 winner on Saturday and has three Sunday selections

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Beny Nahar Road (2.32 Wincanton)

Has run in some strong maiden and novice hurdles including when beating subsequent winners when second to the 126-rated Classic King and Willmount, who ran in the Grade 1 Challow on his next start. Beny Nahar Road was also fifth behind subsequent Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle runner-up Fiercely Proud at Taunton in December, a race from which the second and fourth have both won 13-runner contests since. He was second over hurdles for the third time at Plumpton last month although the winner, King William Rufus, again had some decent form having previously chased home subsequent Grade 2 winner Jeriko Du Reponet. Paul Nicholls looks to have found a good opportunity for the five-year-old to get off the mark at the sixth attempt in this sphere.

Golden Move (3.02 Wincanton)

Bought for 215,000gns by Tom Malone after reaching a peak rating of 82 on the Flat for Richard Fahey and was sent off odds-on to make a successful stable debut for Nicholls at Taunton in February. Golden Move managed only third of 12 in that maiden event but the form has been franked superbly by the winner, Doyen Quest, since. Doyen Quest has beaten a combined 27 rivals to win back-to-back handicaps at Newbury and Cheltenham with his sole defeat coming when second to Tintintin at Taunton last month. That winner followed up off an 8lb higher mark at Cheltenham on Wednesday. Golden Move beat Solar System by six and a half lengths at Taunton and that rival landed a 15-runner handicap at Fontwell on Friday so the formlines are strong. Golden Move should improve for the experience of his hurdling bow and receives weight from four of his rivals.

Deise Aba (4.25 Stratford)

Had some high-class form under rules including when beaten only a head by Le Milos when giving 3lb to the winner at Sandown in February 2022. Le Milos landed the Coral Gold Cup by a wider margin off a 7lb higher mark later that year so Deise Aba ran a superb race. The 11-year-old was also runner-up in a London National and a cross-country event at Cheltenham, as well as finishing fifth over the conventional fences at the festival in the 2020 Kim Muir. He reached a peak rating of 145 and ran in the 2022 Grand National which is significantly above the level his rivals in this hunter chase achieved under rules. Deise Aba has certainly not lost his way since going pointing, having won three of his five starts including twice under his rider here — Zac Baker. The 2m6½f trip around a sharp track like Stratford would be the only concern.

Read more:

'He has everything going for him' - Tom Segal with three selections at Musselburgh after Saturday's 12-1 and 7-1 winners

Tom Segal's play of the day at Musselburgh

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.