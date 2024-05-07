Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Mr Aladdin

Zac Purton has given punters a valuable steer by snapping up the mounts on three key chances at Happy Valley's nine-race card. He partners all three for the first time and they can all win.

Leading the trio is the hat-trick-seeking Super Joy N Fun , who puts his unbeaten record on the line when contesting the 6f handicap (3.50), a typically tough finale. Purton takes over from Jerry Chau, who is suspended.

Jockeys in Hong Kong are not permitted to engage agents to book their rides, hence the rider must do the form study himself and also become involved in the tedious exercise of phoning around trainers to secure the mounts.

There is none better at it than Purton, whose four-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday brought up 100 winners for the season, with 19 meetings left. He is 32 clear of Karis Teetan in second, and 50 ahead of Hugh Bowman in third, a measure of his dominance.

The Benno Yung-trained Super Joy N Fun has won both of his starts, looking to be ahead of the handicapper each time. On this occasion, he must cope with a class promotion and a seven-point ratings hike as he takes on strong opposition in Sports Legend as well as the frustrating 2021 Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes winner Wings Of War.

Purton is also a first-time booking for the Cody Mo-trained Chain Of Gold , who comes up against Red Hare King in the 1m½f handicap (2.45). The six-time champion will declare overweight as 8st 5lb is below his normal minimum.

Chain Of Gold showed his first serious glimpse of promise on his most recent outing when finishing strongly to be beaten half a length at this venue when stepped up to a mile for the first time. He came from near last and appreciated the extra distance. Red Hare King, a smart son of So You Think, has not been out of the first three in his last seven starts and is still competitive on his present mark.

From the inside stall one, he should be up on the pace from the outset and is another chance for in-form Tony Cruz. Purton’s other notable ride is the Pierre Ng-trained Mr Aladdin , who returns to 1m1f (2.10) after three successive starts over a mile. The four-year-old is still a maiden after ten starts but has been placed at this trip and the jockey booking is the most significant factor. Serangoon is the danger.

