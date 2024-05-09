Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Saturday

Chancheng Glory

Chancheng Glory is set to give Vincent Ho and Francis Lui – the Golden Sixty team – another significant winner when contesting the Class 2 Hong Kong China Rugby Cup (9.05) over a mile at Sha Tin on Saturday.

The American-bred four-year-old has a very different profile to most imports. He is by Mor Spirit, the Metropolitan Mile winner at Belmont who is from the Giant’s Causeway sire line, and went through the sales ring three times before being snapped up for the Chancheng Racing Syndicate.

Despite a predominantly dirt pedigree, Chancheng Glory has run exclusively on turf, and with a 5-13 record, he has shown himself to be a smart type. His sixth behind Massive Sovereign in the Hong Kong Derby was good, but his best run was to finish a short-head second to Helios Express in the 1m1f Classic Cup.

Freshened up in the six weeks since his Derby run, he is ready to get back on the winner’s list. He is a first-time booking for Ho, who you can expect to push forward from gate nine, making use of the gelding’s front-running style.

His main rival is Helene Feeling, who finished two lengths ahead of him at level weights in the Classic Mile in February, but this time Chancheng Glory is receiving 11lb, which gives him a significant weight pull.

Douglas Whyte believes the drop back in distance to a mile is going to suit his Flaming Rabbit, but he must still give 12lb to Chancheng Glory, which is a big ask. Sweet Encounter is reunited with Andrea Atzeni, and off his light weight is a place chance.

Ho and Caspar Fownes combine with the promising maiden Sky Trust , who is selected to get the better of rival Top Scorer in the Class 4 7f handicap (10.10). Fownes has the son of So You Think progressing nicely and this could be his day.

French import Stellar Express is 0-4 in Hong Kong but finally gets his chance for a breakthrough win in the finale, the Class 3 6f handicap (10.45), in which he will be ridden by Hugh Bowman.

The draw is going to make a difference here. Last time, James McDonald was unable to get Stellar Express over from his awkward outside draw in 11 and found himself wide all the way. This time he starts from stall two, which should ensure a perfect run behind the pace throughout. Prawns Eleven is next best.

Sha Tin Placepot

8.00

2 Storm Legend

3 King Miles

8.35

1 Prince Of Porty

3 Lo Pan Spirit

9.05

4 Helene Feeling

7 Chancheng Glory

9.35

3 Winning Gold

4 Lucky Gold

10.10

4 Top Scorer

8 Sky Trust

10.45

2 Stellar Express

6 Prawns Eleven

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 6am.

Sha Tin card

