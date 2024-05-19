The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow up Friday's 2-1 winner with three tips from Redcar and Windsor

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Purple Martini (3.00 Redcar)

Bounced back to form back on a sounder surface last time, staying on from the rear for second behind Kelpie Grey, who has since defied a 6lb higher mark in a better grade. Is 1lb lower than for his last win, which came when defeating B Associates, who won four of his next five starts, at Musselburgh in June on his first go at 7f and shapes as if going this far will suit.

Ron O (4.00 Redcar)

Has largely held his form on the all-weather this winter, including winning at Southwell off a mark of 83 and going down by just a length at Newcastle off 87. Had been given a break before a slightly disappointing effort last time, but that can largely be ignored as it came over a furlong short of his best, he was slowly away and didn't see daylight for the entire race. He's much better suited by a mile and especially this course and distance, with his form figures over track and trip reading 115 (the fifth coming in a Class 2 race). He's just 1lb higher than that day and returns to Class 4 company on turf for the first time since finishing second in a 1m2f handicap at this course. He's handicapped to go well.

Lil Guff (7.10 Windsor)

Ran well enough at Ascot to suggest her turn is near and will be much happier getting back on a faster surface, having travelled well for a long way before fading last time on good to soft. She's 3lb below her last winning mark and drops into 0-80 company for the first time since scoring at Sandown last June. Two runs on quick ground at Windsor have yielded a narrow second in a Racing League handicap and a close third in May, when she denied get the clearest passage. William Buick, who was on board for her last win, is in the saddle.

