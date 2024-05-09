The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot and Chester on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday

Percy's Lad (1.30 Chester)

This six-year-old has a fine record at the track and he could run a big race despite his tricky draw in stall 13. He already has a course-and-distance success to his name in 2022 and was a fine third in this from a similarly tricky draw last year when a fast finisher. He returned with a fine second at Newmarket last month and he's 3lb lower than 12 months ago.

Dragon Leader (1.50 Ascot)

The three-year-old was a fine money-spinner as a juvenile last year and he could be a Group horse in a handicap in this 7f contest. He landed a valuable sales contest at York's Ebor meeting and ended his campaign when outclassing his rivals in the Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar. He enters handicap company off a mark of 96 and the drying ground will be in his favour. His trainer Clive Cox is operating a fine 25 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight too.

Passenger (3.05 Chester)

Sir Michael Stoute has a cracking record in the Huxley Stakes and Passenger could be a typical high-class improver who can thrive as a four-year-old. Having finished down the field in the Derby last year, he bounced back when winning a Group 3 at Windsor last August. The form of that was franked by the runner-up West Wind Blows, who finished second in two Australian Group 1s last year. His sire, Ulysses, flourished as he got older and it would not be a surprise if he was to do the same.

