TippingToday's top tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Giselles Defence (5.23 Chester)
Off the mark in good style at Pontefract last week, his second start for the Ian Williams stable. Well in under a penalty for that success and can follow up.
Paul Curtis

Giselles Defence17:23 Chester
Jky: Harry Burns Tnr: Ian Williams

Speed figures

Princess Karine (6.05 Ripon)
Escapes a penalty for her emphatic Pontefract success nine days ago and has excellent claims before her revised higher mark kicks in.
Dave Edwards

Princess Karine18:05 Ripon
Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb)Tnr: Bryan Smart

The Punt nap

Passenger (3.05 Chester)
Did well to win a Group 3 at Windsor last year and the form was franked last year. Looks a typical improver for Sir Michael Stoute, who has a fine record in this race.
Matt Rennie

Passenger15:05 Chester
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Newmarket nap

Dolce Vitta (2.20 Ascot)
The daughter of Cotai Glory has shown up well in her work on the summer gallop and is fancied to give George Boughey his first debutante juvenile winner this season.
David Milnes

Dolce Vitta14:20 Ascot
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Declaree (7.35 Cork)
Johnny Murtagh's filly may well have been beaten by a couple of smart rivals in the making at Dundalk on her debut, and she can take this on the way to better things.
Steffan Edwards

Declaree19:35 Cork
Jky: Shane B Kelly Tnr: J P Murtagh

Dark horse

Rahmi (5.50 Cork)
Winner of a premier handicap off a 2lb lower mark on his second start last season. Sports first-time cheekpieces and ground conditions will suit. Should improve for his seasonal debut.
Jake Aldrich

Rahmi17:50 Cork
Jky: Danny Sheehy Tnr: J P Murtagh

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Published on 9 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 19:31, 9 May 2024

