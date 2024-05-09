Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Giselles Defence (5.23 Chester)
Off the mark in good style at Pontefract last week, his second start for the Ian Williams stable. Well in under a penalty for that success and can follow up.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Princess Karine (6.05 Ripon)
Escapes a penalty for her emphatic Pontefract success nine days ago and has excellent claims before her revised higher mark kicks in.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Passenger (3.05 Chester)
Did well to win a Group 3 at Windsor last year and the form was franked last year. Looks a typical improver for Sir Michael Stoute, who has a fine record in this race.
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Dolce Vitta (2.20 Ascot)
The daughter of Cotai Glory has shown up well in her work on the summer gallop and is fancied to give George Boughey his first debutante juvenile winner this season.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Declaree (7.35 Cork)
Johnny Murtagh's filly may well have been beaten by a couple of smart rivals in the making at Dundalk on her debut, and she can take this on the way to better things.
Steffan Edwards
Dark horse
Rahmi (5.50 Cork)
Winner of a premier handicap off a 2lb lower mark on his second start last season. Sports first-time cheekpieces and ground conditions will suit. Should improve for his seasonal debut.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
