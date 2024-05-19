Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Rocking Ends (7.10 Windsor)

Three-time winner who has conditions to suit and makes his debut for Tom Clover. The four-year-old races off a favourable mark as he's 6lb lower than when runner-up over an extra furlong here early last June.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Rocking Ends19:10 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Tom Clover

The Punt nap

Ron O (4.00 Redcar)

Latest effort can be excused as he was slowly away and didn't get a clear passage on his return from a break in a 7f handicap at Newcastle. This mile suits him better anyway and he's 2-3 over course and distance, with both wins coming on quick ground. He's handicapped to go well again for trainer Ray Craggs.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Ron O16:00 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ray Craggs

Eyecatcher

Georgie Wooster (5.00 Redcar)

Caught the eye on his third run for a mark here last time when keeping on late. More expected of the Tim Easterby-trained three-year-old stepping into modest handicap company.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Georgie Wooster17:00 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Star Allure (2.00 Redcar)

The George Scott-trained filly has worked very well on the peat moss gallop with winning stablemates and can strike first time.
David Milnes

Silk
Star Allure14:00 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

Topspeed

Paborus (8.30 Carlisle)

Had plenty in hand when scoring at Redcar this month and a follow-up looks on the cards.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Paborus20:30 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Dark horse

Begin The Luck (3.43 Newton Abbot)

In cracking form this time last year and probably needed his last two starts after a near 300 -day absence. Stable's small string is running well too.
Craig Thake

Silk
Begin The Luck15:43 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Reed Tnr: Daisy Hitchins

