Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his selections for the £50,000 guarantee meeting

Lucentio stands out in leg one (5.06) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool. The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old won over course and distance a fortnight ago on soft ground, and could prove even more effective on this much faster terrain.

Sergio Parisse , a promising third at Leicester this month, is likely to take a significant step forward for the longer trip and makes plenty of appeal in leg two (5.40). The Joseph O’Brien-trained newcomer Lady With The Lamp should also be included in perms.

Clove Hitch , who finished third to subsequent runaway Dante winner Economics at Newbury last month, and the promising Cat Ninja are the pair to focus on in leg three (6.10), while Big R is sure to relish the return to fast ground in leg four (6.40) and could take some beating off bottom weight.

Lil Guff , the mount of William Buick, looks poised for a big run in leg five (7.10), with Dubai Station also worthy of consideration.

Incremental , dropped 3lb since his last run, and Lexington Knight , a course winner as a three-year-old, rate the best options in a tough-looking final leg (7.40).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.06

6 Lucentio

5.40

8 Sergio Parisse

14 Lady With The Lamp

6.10

5 Cat Ninja

6 Clove Hitch



6.40

7 Big R

7.10

1 Lil Guff

5 Dubai Station

7.40

7 Incremental

11 Lexington Knight

1x2x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

