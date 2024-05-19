Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his selections for the £50,000 guarantee meeting
Lucentio stands out in leg one (5.06) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool. The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old won over course and distance a fortnight ago on soft ground, and could prove even more effective on this much faster terrain.
Sergio Parisse, a promising third at Leicester this month, is likely to take a significant step forward for the longer trip and makes plenty of appeal in leg two (5.40). The Joseph O’Brien-trained newcomer Lady With The Lamp should also be included in perms.
Clove Hitch, who finished third to subsequent runaway Dante winner Economics at Newbury last month, and the promising Cat Ninja are the pair to focus on in leg three (6.10), while Big R is sure to relish the return to fast ground in leg four (6.40) and could take some beating off bottom weight.
Lil Guff, the mount of William Buick, looks poised for a big run in leg five (7.10), with Dubai Station also worthy of consideration.
Incremental, dropped 3lb since his last run, and Lexington Knight, a course winner as a three-year-old, rate the best options in a tough-looking final leg (7.40).
Windsor Placepot perm
5.06
6 Lucentio
5.40
8 Sergio Parisse
14 Lady With The Lamp
6.10
5 Cat Ninja
6 Clove Hitch
6.40
7 Big R
7.10
1 Lil Guff
5 Dubai Station
7.40
7 Incremental
11 Lexington Knight
1x2x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines
