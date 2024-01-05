Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin

Invincible Sage

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

The Heir

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Helios Express

9.50 Sha Tin

2pts win



Alexis Badel is poised to take advantage of the current jockey merry-go-round when he partners promising Invincible Sage for the first time in the Group 2 5f Bauhinia Sprint Trophy (8.05) on an interesting card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Badel takes over from Zac Purton, while Hugh Bowman, who cannot do the 8st 3lb weight, switches to Victor The Winner, the 9st 9lb topweight in an intriguing handicap.

Trainer David Hall believes Invincible Sage has the potential to make it to the top and is deserving of a crack at a Group race after winning three times over course and distance this season.

Previously in Australia, he won three Melbourne metro races as a juvenile, further evidence of his talent. The four-year-old has gone up 20lb in the ratings since October, even coping with the awkward stall one draw on the straight course, which he is asked to do again here.

The weight might just anchor the admirable Victor The Winner and a more feasible danger is the Pierre Ng-trained Duke Wai, who has run some excellent races of late, most notably when fifth at level weight to Lucky Sweynesse (beaten two and a half lengths) in the Hong Kong Sprint last month.

Badel is joint-eighth in the jockeys championship after a slow start to the season but is now picking up some quality rides, another of which is The Heir for Caspar Fownes in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.15).

This time, he takes over from Vincent Ho, who was aboard for the gelding’s first three starts locally, which resulted in two seconds and a third. Each time he seemed to be looking for a longer trip, and the race shape might suit better this time. Blue Marlin is the main threat.

In the concluding Class 2 mile handicap (9.50), Bowman rides the John Size-trained Helios Express for the first time, taking over from the absent Purton and Brenton Avdulla, who partners Find My Love.

Helios Express’s style of racing suggests he could be better suited stepping up to the mile here, and he is selected to beat the smart Flaming Rabbit. Last time out, both were not far behind Taj Dragon, who subsequently came out and spectacularly franked the form by winning a Group 3.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

6 Northern Beaches

9 California Touch

7.35

4 Diamond Flare

10 Regent Glory

8.05

3 Duke Wai

8 Invincible Sage

8.40

3 Toronado Phantom

6 Call Me Dandy

9.15

4 Blue Marlin

8 The Heir

9.50

3 Flaming Rabbit

5 Helios Express

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 5.00am.

Sha Tin card

