Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Portsmouth (1.25 Epsom)
Ran out a comfortable winner over the extended mile here on handicap debut, before just failing to defy a penalty stepped up to today's trip at Goodwood. A further 3lb higher here, but the Goodwood form has worked out particularly well and he can add to trainer Andrew Balding's excellent record in this race.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Bubbles Wonky (1.25 Epsom)
Tim Easterby's runner shaped well at Catterick on reappearance and is a likely improver.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Ziggy (5.15 Epsom)
Returned from 451 days off the track with a fine second behind a stablemate in a 1m2f handicap here last month. He was no match for the winner, who franked the form when winning his next start, but he was entitled to need the run and the return to this longer trip looks a good move by trainer Harry Eustace.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Arabian Dusk (5.08 Doncaster)
The daughter of Havana Grey has been showing up nicely in her work on the summer gallop for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Ancient Wisdom (4.30 Epsom)
Group One winner as a juvenile, had his wings clipped in the Dante but improvement is anticipated and he can give Charlie Appleby his third Derby success.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Macduff (4.30 Epsom)
Battled hard behind Arabian Crown at Sandown and this son of Sea The Stars should be better up in distance. Epsom dries out quickly, so he should have his ground.
Liam Watson
