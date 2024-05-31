Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

Silky Wilkie

3.45 Epsom

Silky Wilkie is chucked in on the best of his form from last season, which included a desperately unlucky second in this race when he was checked at a crucial stage and then just failed to get up.

Middleham Park's five-year-old has not reached such heights since, but he hasn't performed badly for a 7lb claimer on his last two outings, and now has Clifford Lee back in the saddle for trainer Karl Burke, who has been in cracking form and landed a Guineas double in Ireland and Germany on Sunday.

The one worry is that the gelding has on occasions looked harder work than used to be the case in the early stages, so you can certainly see the case for Burke reaching for cheekpieces, and if they work and Silky Wilkie can hold his position on the rail he really ought to take a lot of beating off a mark of just 99, which is 11lb lower than last year's peak.

It is certainly in his favour that there is a disappointing turnout of just 15 runners and that a third of them are out of the handicap.

Silky Wilkie 15:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

