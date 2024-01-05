Paul Kealy's play of the day at Wincanton

Go Steady 2.40 Wincanton

Georges Saint is favourite for the 2m4f handicap chase (2.40) which is hardly surprising given he is going for a bad-ground hat-trick and is trained by Venetia Williams, who is operating at a phenomenal 27 per cent strike-rate this season.

However, her eight-year-old does tend to make things hard for himself, and he looked set for third when the front two bounded away from after the third-last at Fakenham last time, only to find themselves treading water late on.

The ability to handle deep ground and stay on strongly are clearly positives, but this is a miles better race and he's 7lb higher in it.

However, you can pick holes in nearly all of his rivals, most notably second favourite Huelgoat, who may not have stayed 3m last time, but has no worthwhile form on very soft ground.

Therefore I think it's worth taking a chance on the 12-year-old Go Steady for Dan Skelton. He may well be getting on, but Go Steady was in career-best form on his final two starts of last season, beating Animal (10lb higher now after a good win at Sandown) at Stratford before another excellent second at the track next time.

He was a fair way behind Huelgoat when only seventh on his return, but has been better the last twice, going down in a photo switched to hurdles at Uttoxeter and then running fourth from 3lb out of the handicap in a high quality veterans' handicap chase at Cheltenham.

The winner, second and fifth (Cepage, Lord Du Mesnil and Sam Brown) were all priced in single figures for the £100k final at Sandown and the sixth won at Ayr on Tuesday, and, forgetting their age, it was a considerably better race than this one.

