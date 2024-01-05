Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Platinum Jubilee (7.00 Southwell)
Andrew Balding’s four-year-old ran her best race last time despite being hampered and can get off the mark here.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Champ De Gane (12.30 Newcastle)
Rated 2lb lower than when second to a subsequent 24-length winner at Perth last time and can make a successful stable debut for Stuart Coltherd.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Two Auld Pals (1.40 Newcastle)
An 80ish horse at his best on the Flat, he shaped well when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Bangor for the Lucinda Russell yard and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one better.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Individualiste (3.15 Wincanton)
Handled testing ground very well when a wide-margin winner at Taunton last week. Looks the one to beat on that form.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Sarsons Risk (7.45 Kempton)
Dipped under standard time when scoring with a bit left in the locker at Southwell last month and may have the measure of these rivals.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Rare Clouds (3.15 Wincanton)
Brother to Cheltenham Festival winner Vintage Clouds bids to build on close third at Chepstow last time out. Might prefer faster ground but favourable weight makes him one to watch.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'That was a considerably better race than this' - Paul Kealy has four Saturday selections after Friday's 16-5 winner
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Friday's 5-1 winner with three tips at Newcastle and Wincanton
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips at Santa Anita
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Friday's 5-1 winner with three tips at Newcastle and Wincanton
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Wincanton
- Wincanton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips at Santa Anita
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Friday's 5-1 winner with three tips at Newcastle and Wincanton
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Wincanton
- Wincanton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool