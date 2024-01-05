Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Platinum Jubilee (7.00 Southwell)

Andrew Balding’s four-year-old ran her best race last time despite being hampered and can get off the mark here.

David Toft

Platinum Jubilee 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Champ De Gane (12.30 Newcastle)

Rated 2lb lower than when second to a subsequent 24-length winner at Perth last time and can make a successful stable debut for Stuart Coltherd.

Charlie Huggins

Champ De Gane 12:30 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Sam Coltherd Tnr: Stuart Coltherd

Handicappers' nap

Two Auld Pals (1.40 Newcastle)

An 80ish horse at his best on the Flat, he shaped well when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Bangor for the Lucinda Russell yard and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one better.

Steve Mason

Two Auld Pals 13:40 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

West Country nap

Individualiste (3.15 Wincanton)

Handled testing ground very well when a wide-margin winner at Taunton last week. Looks the one to beat on that form.

James Stevens

Individualiste 15:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Sarsons Risk (7.45 Kempton)

Dipped under standard time when scoring with a bit left in the locker at Southwell last month and may have the measure of these rivals.

Dave Edwards

Sarsons Risk 19:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: B F Brookhouse

Dark horse

Rare Clouds (3.15 Wincanton)

Brother to Cheltenham Festival winner Vintage Clouds bids to build on close third at Chepstow last time out. Might prefer faster ground but favourable weight makes him one to watch.

George Bonds

Rare Clouds 15:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Simon Earle

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

