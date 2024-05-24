Haydock Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

A drying day will even things up at Haydock, but even if it remains soft Volterra ought to run well in the opener (1.15).

An impressive Newmarket winner last time, he's a son of Farhh, who was in his element on soft ground, so there's every chance he'll be fine, and he goes in the Placepot perm alongside main selection Involvement .

In the Temple Stakes (1.50), Vadream is almost as good on a decent surface as she is on soft these days, but conditions will certainly not be a bother, and she's first on the list as she is race-fit. Equality's latest handicap win makes him a player and he is the second pick.

There's always a doubt about a top two-year-old training on, but at least Vandeek is not trying anything different this season, and on all known form he should be a shoe-in for a place at least in the Sandy Lane (2.25).

Zip is preferred of the market leaders in the fourth (3.00), a race in which Sterling Knight has a far better chance than his early odds would suggests.

The final two races are seriously competitive, starting with the 2m handicap (3.30) in which the ultra-consistent Divine Comedy , not out of the first three for more than two years, is the obvious starting point.

Goobinator was fifth in this race two years ago and didn't shape too badly on his return from a short break at Pontefract last time. He can go well at a price, as can Euchen Glen , who is still capable of being competitive off a mark in the high 80s despite his age.

The final leg (4.10) ought to be very competitive as it features a ton of unexposed three-year-olds, but there is a suspicion that The Amazon has been let in very lightly for his runaway win at Windsor.

It was tempting to bank on him, but I'll add Pals Battalion , who is entitled to come on for his third over a very stiff 6f last time.

Haydock Placepot perm

1.15

4 Volterra

5 Involvement

1.50

2 Equality

7 Vadream

2.25

1 Vandeek

3.00

3 Sterling Knight

6 Zip

3.30

6 Euchen Glen

8 Divine Comedy

11 Goobinator

4.10

5 The Amazon

6 Pals Battalion

2x2x1x2x3x2=48 lines

