Play of the day

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

Tritonic

5.05 Ascot

The first four in the betting are trained in Ireland but the last five winners have been British-trained and Tritonic makes plenty of appeal for Alan King, who has had three winners, three seconds and a third from his 14 runners at the royal meeting since 2020.

Two of those places were achieved by Tritonic, who clearly loves the course as he has won both his hurdles starts there, including a Grade 3 handicap, and he was third in this race last year off 5lb higher after having a much busier winter.

With the ground getting so soft over jumps, he was put away after December with a view to concentrating on the Flat — and no doubt this race in particular — and his two all-weather runs in April were fine while allowing him to slide just a little bit further in the ratings.

Silk
Tritonic17:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

  1. Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button
  2. Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password
  3. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0)
  4. Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

  • 18+
  • New UK & ROI customers
  • Rewards valid for 30 days
  • Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify
  • T&Cs apply
  • Please gamble responsibly

'There is surely one who is massively overpriced' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day one at Ascot    

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Tuesday    

Royal Ascot day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday    

