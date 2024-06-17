- More
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
Tritonic
5.05 Ascot
The first four in the betting are trained in Ireland but the last five winners have been British-trained and Tritonic makes plenty of appeal for Alan King, who has had three winners, three seconds and a third from his 14 runners at the royal meeting since 2020.
Two of those places were achieved by Tritonic, who clearly loves the course as he has won both his hurdles starts there, including a Grade 3 handicap, and he was third in this race last year off 5lb higher after having a much busier winter.
With the ground getting so soft over jumps, he was put away after December with a view to concentrating on the Flat — and no doubt this race in particular — and his two all-weather runs in April were fine while allowing him to slide just a little bit further in the ratings.
