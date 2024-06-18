Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day

Miss Rascal

2.30 Ascot

It's probably crazy to have a strong opinion on a juvenile race at Royal Ascot considering the whole field is full of thoroughly unexposed potential improvers, but I've had Miss Rascal on my mind for the Queen Mary Stakes since her opening sixth at Newmarket in April.

That might sound a bit bold, but I doubt I was the only one as Paul and Oliver Cole's filly would have gone into a thousand notebooks that day as she roared home after missing the break, getting carried left and being generally clueless in the early stages.

Such was the change of gear she showed that her penultimate furlong of 10.24 seconds was the fastest penultimate furlong of any horse at the three-day meeting by more than two lengths, and while you have to factor in how the race was run and the fact there weren't many other 5f sprints (there was one good one plus a Group 3 over 6f), it was still fairly rapid for a juvenile having her first experience of a racecourse.

Miss Rascal's second experience confirmed her as a potentially high-class sprinting juvenile as she was totally dominant in spreadeagling her five rivals over the Queen Mary course and distance, winning by three lengths and the same from two fillies who won next time out (the fifth and sixth were both second next time).

Oliver Cole said afterwards that he thinks she could be pretty special, and on the evidence of those two runs there has to be a chance he is right. So as long stall five does not prove a negative, I think she is going to be a major player.

