Harry Wilson found 5-1 and 6-5 winners in his last column - find out his tips for all seven Racing League races at Chepstow

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven races on ITV4 from the Racing League at Chepstow on Thursday . . .

5.30 Chepstow

Play The Placepot At tote.co.uk Racing League 15 Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Dutch Decoy

It would be disappointing if Dutch Decoy couldn't take this, having run well to finish second in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood last time. He's gone up 2lb for that performance to a mark of 92 but is allowed to run off 87 here, so he's officially 5lb well-in, and this represents a big drop in class, while he should be right at home on this undulating track.

Dutch Decoy 17:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

6.00 Chepstow

tote Are Online Too At tote.co.uk Racing League 16 Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Brunel Nation

Brunel Nation looked to be progressing into a useful sort when following up his Chelmsford victory with success on the Rowley Mile (finished second but was awarded the race) and has run well in better races than this since. His Chester flop can be put down to soft ground, but either side he finished fourth in a Class 2 at Goodwood that has worked out well and third behind a runaway winner in a Class 3 at the July meeting at Newmarket. He tackles a Class 4 for the first time since his last win and should go close from a 1lb lower mark than last time.

Brunel Nation 18:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

6.30 Chepstow

Stream This Race Free At tote.co.uk Racing League 17 Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Coup De Force

Coup De Force's good run of form came to an end at Chester last time, but a drop in trip on that sharp track was never going to suit and she's better judged on her three placed efforts at Windsor. All three of those runs have substance, most notably her three-quarter-length third to Katey Kontent, who was beaten just a short head at Glorious Goodwood. She's dropped to 1lb below her last winning mark and won her sole start at Chepstow, so there's plenty of reason to hope she'll go well.

Coup De Force 18:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Stuart Kittow

7.00 Chepstow

tote On The Go At tote.co.uk Racing League 18 Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Glamorous Breeze

Glamorous Breeze would've gone very close to winning at Sandown last time had she not been denied a clear run for the majority of the final two furlongs. This is a slight rise in class, but she's been left on the same mark as last time, which is 4lb below her last winning one, and must be backed now returning to this course and distance, over which she is two from two in handicaps.

Glamorous Breeze 19:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Christopher Mason

7.30 Chepstow

Download The tote App Today Racing League 19 Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Lieber Power

I wouldn't rule out the improving Walter Hartright winning again, but Lieber Power's latest second received a huge compliment when the winner went down by just three-quarters of a length to Align The Stars at Glorious Goodwood and a 3lb rise may not stop him getting back to winning ways. The fact Oisin Murphy has chosen this one over his Andrew Balding-trained stablemate could be a tip in itself.

Lieber Power 19:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

8.00 Chepstow

tote Guarantee Available At tote.co.uk Racing League 20 Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Have Secret

Have Secret had some good form without winning last year, following a fine effort in the London Gold Cup with a fourth at Royal Ascot and a second to subsequent Group 3 winner Royal Rhyme at Glorious Goodwood. He'd been off for a while before finishing runner-up to Ron O, who has since run well from a 6lb higher mark, in June and was beaten just three-quarters of a length when third in a Racing League handicap at Yarmouth two weeks ago. This 0-90 is weaker than that Class 2 handicap and he should take all the beating from just 1lb higher here.

Have Secret 20:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

8.30 Chepstow

Take tote Home With You tote.co.uk Racing League 21 Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Jumby

Jumby has run in Group company since landing the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes in 2022 and although his recent form figures don't inspire huge confidence, he's very well handicapped on form as recent as last July, when he chased home subsequent Lockinge winner Audience, and there's every chance he'll be suited by this track. His last handicap win came off 4lb higher and he should benefit from dropping in class and returning to 7f.

Jumby 20:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

