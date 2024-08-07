The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 11-2 winner with three Racing League selections at Chepstow

Three horses to put in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Lady Flora (5.30 Chepstow)

The three-year-old has been a steady improver since returning to the turf and she comes into this race on the back of a career-best effort over course and distance. The Andrew Balding-trained filly has posted a higher Racing Post Rating in each of her last four outings and she appeared suited to the mile trip on quick ground when a runaway four-length winner last month. She has been hit with a 7lb rise after that success, but she still remains on a workable mark and will again be suited to the quick conditions.

Believe You Me (6.00 Chepstow)

Believe You Me has taken strongly to the track and is now chasing a hat-trick after completing back-to-back victories over course and distance last month. It took her overall record at the track to three wins from four, with her only defeat coming when a narrow second over a mile in May. She appears to go better over the 7f distance and the form of her win on her penultimate start at Chepstow has received a couple of boosts. Although she's jumped up 10lb in the ratings, jockey Amie Waugh's 5lb claim will come in handy and she should go close once more.

Connie's Rose (6.30 Chepstow)

Trained by Grace Harris, the five-year-old has done most of her racing at Chepstow and her impressive record suggests she can outrun her odds. The daughter of Adaay is the only one in the ten-runner field to have registered a course-and-distance success, while four of her seven other wins have come at this venue. She is versatile when it comes to the ground and remains on the same mark as her Sandown fourth when running a solid race and not beaten by much. The consistent mare has only finished outside the top four just once this term and she has a massive chance here.

