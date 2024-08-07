- More
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Financer (8.00 Chepstow)
Tim Easterby's gelding picked up well and came clear with another improver at Doncaster last time; he can cope with a 5lb rise.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Cervetto (8.15 Sandown)
Progressive since joining Dylan Cunha this year and landed a course-and-distance handicap in good style last time. Had four subsequent winners behind him there, while the runner-up has gone close since, and 5lb higher mark looks manageable.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Connie's Rose (6.30 Chepstow)
Five of her eight wins have come at this track and she appears versatile regarding the ground. Has been consistent all year and can go well for Grace Harris.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Rahmi (8.30 Chepstow)
Has clocked a couple of decent figures in competitive handicaps in Ireland and the sharp 7f here should suit.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Alligator Alley (7.00 Chepstow)
Won well on Saturday when making all at Thirsk and comes here still 8lb lower than when winning a Racing League event last year.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Wild Nature (6.45 Sandown)
Charlie Appleby has a 16-43 record with juveniles here in the last five years and this gelded son of Kingman should be primed for his debut.
Charlie Harris
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 11-2 winner with three Racing League selections at Chepstow
- Chepstow Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed Racing League pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Kempton Placepot perm: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 11-2 winner with three Racing League selections at Chepstow
- Chepstow Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed Racing League pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Kempton Placepot perm: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool