TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Financer (8.00 Chepstow)

Tim Easterby's gelding picked up well and came clear with another improver at Doncaster last time; he can cope with a 5lb rise.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Financer20:00 Chepstow
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Handicappers' nap

Cervetto (8.15 Sandown)

Progressive since joining Dylan Cunha this year and landed a course-and-distance handicap in good style last time. Had four subsequent winners behind him there, while the runner-up has gone close since, and 5lb higher mark looks manageable.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Cervetto20:15 Sandown
Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

The Punt nap

Connie's Rose (6.30 Chepstow)

Five of her eight wins have come at this track and she appears versatile regarding the ground. Has been consistent all year and can go well for Grace Harris.
Liam Headd 

Silk
Connie's Rose18:30 Chepstow
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Grace Harris

Speed figures

Rahmi (8.30 Chepstow)

Has clocked a couple of decent figures in competitive handicaps in Ireland and the sharp 7f here should suit.
Craig Thake

Silk
Rahmi20:30 Chepstow
Jky: Danny Sheehy Tnr: J P Murtagh

Dark horse

Alligator Alley (7.00 Chepstow)

Won well on Saturday when making all at Thirsk and comes here still 8lb lower than when winning a Racing League event last year.
Liam Watson

Silk
Alligator Alley19:00 Chepstow
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Wild Nature (6.45 Sandown)

Charlie Appleby has a 16-43 record with juveniles here in the last five years and this gelded son of Kingman should be primed for his debut.
Charlie Harris

Silk
Wild Nature18:45 Sandown
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

