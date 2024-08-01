Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day three of Glorious Goodwood is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Glorious Goodwood tips for Thursday's card

Billboard Star

2.25 Goodwood: Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f

By Tom Segal

Billboard Star is overpriced because he chased home a really good horse in Whistlejacket at Newmarket last time on ground that might have been too soft and he had the Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City behind.

Well backed that day, Billboard Style might have even run better than it looked because he chased the winner from a long way out on ground that was a lot softer than it had been when he broke his maiden. Furthermore, he had shown he handled Goodwood when second to a good horse on his debut and Eve Johnson Houghton keeps pulling rabbits out of her hat in the best juvenile races.

Silk
Billboard Star14:25 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Palace Green

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Kincsem Handicap, 1m2f

By Kevin Morley

The only one to meet all criteria is Palace Green. He looks overpriced on the back of his latest sixth at Royal Ascot, where he didn't get the best of runs. Midnight Gun has a good profile, although he has to prove his stamina, so the lowly weighted Aviemore may be the biggest danger.

Silk
Palace Green13:50 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

Elmalka

3.35 Goodwood: Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

By Paul Kealy

The value each-way play is surely 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka, who has had only four runs in her life and was doing all her best work at the finish when fourth in the Coronation at Ascot, serving notice that she needs to be going further than a mile now.

That won't have come as a surprise to trainer Roger Varian, as Elmalka's dam was a 1m2f winner and is out of an Oaks second, and has already produced four winners at 1m2f to 1m4f, three of which he trained for the same connections.

Silk
Elmalka15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Read these next:

'I think she'll absolutely destroy these' - David Jennings' nap has won each of the last two days but who does he fancy this time? 

Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips 

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers