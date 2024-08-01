- More
Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Day three of Glorious Goodwood is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?
Our top three Glorious Goodwood tips for Thursday's card
Billboard Star
2.25 Goodwood: Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f
By Tom Segal
Billboard Star is overpriced because he chased home a really good horse in Whistlejacket at Newmarket last time on ground that might have been too soft and he had the Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City behind.
Well backed that day, Billboard Style might have even run better than it looked because he chased the winner from a long way out on ground that was a lot softer than it had been when he broke his maiden. Furthermore, he had shown he handled Goodwood when second to a good horse on his debut and Eve Johnson Houghton keeps pulling rabbits out of her hat in the best juvenile races.
Palace Green
1.50 Goodwood: Coral Kincsem Handicap, 1m2f
By Kevin Morley
The only one to meet all criteria is Palace Green. He looks overpriced on the back of his latest sixth at Royal Ascot, where he didn't get the best of runs. Midnight Gun has a good profile, although he has to prove his stamina, so the lowly weighted Aviemore may be the biggest danger.
Elmalka
3.35 Goodwood: Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f
By Paul Kealy
The value each-way play is surely 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka, who has had only four runs in her life and was doing all her best work at the finish when fourth in the Coronation at Ascot, serving notice that she needs to be going further than a mile now.
That won't have come as a surprise to trainer Roger Varian, as Elmalka's dam was a 1m2f winner and is out of an Oaks second, and has already produced four winners at 1m2f to 1m4f, three of which he trained for the same connections.
'I think she'll absolutely destroy these' - David Jennings' nap has won each of the last two days but who does he fancy this time?
Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
