- More
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
Defence Missile
The handicaps at the end of the card are all devilishly difficult, although you can cut the shortlist down in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery with the knowledge that only nine horses drawn higher than ten have hit the first four in the past ten years and three of those did so in the same race when the ground was soft.
In the same spell, horses drawn six or lower have won eight times so a chance is taken on the two-drawn Defence Missile for Eve Johnson Houghton.
After an eyecatching debut second in a 20-runner maiden at Newbury in May, Defence Missile was thrown straight into the Chesham at Royal Ascot, and while he cut no ice there, the fact he ran suggests his trainer was of the opinion he would make into better than an 80 handicapper.
He earned that mark with a qualifying third run at Salisbury, when he was a perfectly creditable third, and Danny Tudhope, who rode at Ascot and has a 50 per cent strike-rate for the yard (5-10), has another crack on him at the right level.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
- Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password
- Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater
- Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens
Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New customers only
- First single and each-way bet only
- Odds of 1/1 or greater
- 4 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
- Free bets for horse racing only
- Free bets are non-withdrawable
- Free bets expire after 30 days
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
Read these next:
'This speedy track should suit very well' - Paul Kealy has six Glorious Goodwood tips after a 7-2 Wednesday winner
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday
- Smart View: tips for day two of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday
- Smart View: tips for day two of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood