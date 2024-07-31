Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

4.10 Goodwood

The handicaps at the end of the card are all devilishly difficult, although you can cut the shortlist down in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery with the knowledge that only nine horses drawn higher than ten have hit the first four in the past ten years and three of those did so in the same race when the ground was soft.

In the same spell, horses drawn six or lower have won eight times so a chance is taken on the two-drawn Defence Missile for Eve Johnson Houghton.

After an eyecatching debut second in a 20-runner maiden at Newbury in May, Defence Missile was thrown straight into the Chesham at Royal Ascot, and while he cut no ice there, the fact he ran suggests his trainer was of the opinion he would make into better than an 80 handicapper.

He earned that mark with a qualifying third run at Salisbury, when he was a perfectly creditable third, and Danny Tudhope, who rode at Ascot and has a 50 per cent strike-rate for the yard (5-10), has another crack on him at the right level.

Defence Missile 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

