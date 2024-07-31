- More
Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Day two of Glorious Goodwood is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?
Our top three Glorious Goodwood tips for Wednesday's card
Kathmandu
2.25 Goodwood: Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3), 7f
By Tom Segal
The best bet on the card might well be Kathmandu because I think a sharp 7f will prove ideal for her and she might well have the best form, having been just touched off in the French 1,000 Guineas two starts ago.
A little disappointing in Group 1 company again last time, Kathmandu still had some good colts behind her, she has a tongue-tie on for the first time, and this turning track should suit her prominent style of racing perfectly.
The older fillies have been firmly put in their place by the younger generation so far this season, so the big danger has to be the Falmouth Stakes runner-up Jabaara, but, as Group 1 races go, that was a pretty weak contest and there has to be a chance that race could have taken the edge off her.
Raqiya should be suited by the step up to 7f and can go well, while Pretty Crystal has had excuses the last two times and the return to 7f will suit, but she does have a penalty to overcome.
Usdi Athohi
3.00 Goodwood: Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes (Group 3), 5f
By Kevin Morley
Aesterius is a worthy favourite, having followed up his Norfolk fifth with a cosy Listed success at Sandown.
However, better value lies with filly Usdi Atohi, who took a big step forward on fast ground when staging an upset in a Listed contest at Tipperary last time. Conditions should be in her favour, she meets all trends and may be underestimated by the market again.
Francisco's Piece fares well on trends, although his form suggests he may appreciate some rain.
Al Anoud
4.10 Goodwood: British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f
By Paul Kealy
Having won both her starts last year over 1m2f, Al Anoud ran a blinder on her return to finish a half-length second to Tony Montana (subsequently third in the John Smith's Cup) in a race that worked out really well, with four of those who finished well behind her winning since.
She was upped to 1m4f at Pontefract next time but found the trip on that stiff track too much and was running on empty in the final furlong, dropping away to finish third.
It wasn't a bad run anyway, as the winner was a good second next time and the fourth filed the same position in a heritage handicap at Newmarket, but this trip is going to see her in a better light, and she's also running solely against her own sex for the first time.
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
'She looks to be in a different league to this lot' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Wednesday
Harry Wilson fired in 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on day one - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day two
