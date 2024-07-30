Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day

4.10 Goodwood

In the 1m2f fillies' handicap, the progressive Al Anoud looks well worth a bet to relish the drop back in trip.

Having won both her starts last year over 1m2f, Ralph Beckett's filly ran a blinder on her return to finish a half-length second to Tony Montana (subsequently third in the John Smith's Cup) in a race that worked out really well, with four of those who finished well behind her winning since.

She was upped to 1m4f at Pontefract next time but found the trip on that stiff track too much and was running on empty in the final furlong, dropping away to finish third.

It wasn't a bad run anyway, as the winner was a good second next time and the fourth filed the same position in a heritage handicap at Newmarket, but this trip is going to see her in a better light, and she's also running solely against her own sex for the first time.

Al Anoud 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. First Single & E/W Bet Only. Odds Of 1/1 Or Greater. 4 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included In Returns. Free Bets For Horse Racing Only. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions And Further Ts and Cs Apply. 18+. gambleware.org

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New customers only

First single and each-way bet only

Odds of 1/1 or greater

4 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets for horse racing only

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Read more:

'She'll be hard to get past' - Paul Kealy bids to follow Tuesday's 9-2 winner with six selections at Goodwood and Galway

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Glorious Goodwood and Sandown

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.