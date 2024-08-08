- More
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Novello Lad (3.10 Thirsk)
Improved to open his account at Doncaster last time, form that has been boosted since. A 4lb rise in the weights looks fair and he’s fancied to follow up for trainer Paul Midgley.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Calafrio (4.40 Thirsk)
Yet to win but has a good chance at the weights and Phil Kirby's runner will be suited by the drop back to 6f.
Richard Young
The Punt nap
Revenue (4.00 Brighton)
The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old has been really consistent since May, is already a track winner, and goes off the same mark as when second at Chepstow behind a subsequent winner last time.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Wigmore Street (7.35 Tipperary)
Put in a solid enough time performance in a competitive Naas handicap to make this conditions event within his grasp.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
True Courage (4.10 Thirsk)
Won easily over course-and-distance three starts back and had excuses subsequently. Can regain winning ways reunited with Kevin Stott.
Richard Russell
Dark horse
La Bellota (2.20 Musselburgh)
Wouldn't be a big surprise if this son of Mehmas was to put up another bold bid after an impressive debut where the form is rock solid.
Liam Watson
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Brighton, Musselburgh and Tipperary on Friday
