Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Novello Lad (3.10 Thirsk)

Improved to open his account at Doncaster last time, form that has been boosted since. A 4lb rise in the weights looks fair and he’s fancied to follow up for trainer Paul Midgley.

Matt Gardner

Novello Lad 15:10 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Paul Midgley

Eyecatcher

Calafrio (4.40 Thirsk)



Yet to win but has a good chance at the weights and Phil Kirby's runner will be suited by the drop back to 6f.

Richard Young

Calafrio 16:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie Tnr: Philip Kirby

The Punt nap

Revenue (4.00 Brighton)



The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old has been really consistent since May, is already a track winner, and goes off the same mark as when second at Chepstow behind a subsequent winner last time.

Matt Rennie

Revenue 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Speed figures

Wigmore Street (7.35 Tipperary)



Put in a solid enough time performance in a competitive Naas handicap to make this conditions event within his grasp.

Craig Thake

Wigmore Street 19:35 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Newmarket nap

True Courage (4.10 Thirsk)



Won easily over course-and-distance three starts back and had excuses subsequently. Can regain winning ways reunited with Kevin Stott.

Richard Russell

True Courage 16:10 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

La Bellota (2.20 Musselburgh)



Wouldn't be a big surprise if this son of Mehmas was to put up another bold bid after an impressive debut where the form is rock solid.

Liam Watson

La Bellota 14:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: John Ryan

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Brighton, Musselburgh and Tipperary on Friday

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.