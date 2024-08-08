Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton

Supreme King

Supreme King had the look of a massively improved performer this spring when he won by six lengths on easy ground at Doncaster, and he ran at least as well when a close third off a 10lb higher mark to former Royal Ascot winner Rhythm N Hooves back at the same track next time.

His two June efforts were not so good, but it was very deep ground at Chester, while he attempted 7f again at Doncaster afterwards and didn't appear to stay.

That Doncaster run was on fast ground, but it didn't deter connections as, dropped back to 6f on a similar surface at Windsor last month, he was well backed and finished a fine fourth of 15 despite being bumped at the start.

He has now run perfectly well on both outings at 6f on fast ground (first was on his debut), so I think he's versatile, and that the handicapper has been pretty generous in dropping him 1lb for that last run.

Supreme King likes to rattle home off a solid gallop, and that looks pretty much guaranteed here, with at least three who have made the running or pushed the pace in recent outings.

David Probert rides more winners at Brighton than most, has a good record for David Evans, and the only time they've teamed up here in the last seven years was last month with a well-backed horse who went down by a neck.

