The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Brighton, Musselburgh and Tipperary on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

Evening Saigon (2.20 Musselburgh)

This juvenile made a sparkling debut and can maintain his unbeaten record for new trainer Hamad Al Jehani in the 5f novice. The son of Harry Angel was previously trained by Michael O'Callaghan in Ireland, and was an eyecatcher when storming clear to win over this trip at Tipperary in May. He has since been acquired by Wathnan Racing and while he has a 5lb penalty to contend with, could be a smart sort. It is notable that Wathnan's retained rider James Doyle makes the trip.

Revenue (4.00 Brighton)

This three-year-old has been a model of consistency this term and can be rewarded for that in the 6f handicap. Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, he was a winner at Bath this year and has not been out of the frame in five starts since May. A 5lb higher mark could not stop him finishing second at Chepstow last time, and the winner of that contest has subsequently scored again. He looks dangerously poised off a mark of 67 and his trainer excels with her runners at this track.

January (6.25 Tipperary)

This well-bred Ballydoyle filly sets the clear form standard in the Churchill Stakes. Trained by Aidan O'Brien, she has bumped into some of the better juveniles in Ireland this year so far, and got off the mark over this trip at Gowran in June. She took another step up the ladder when third in a Curragh Group 2 over 6f, where she stayed on well over an inadequate trip. Her pedigree, being out of a Group 2 winner over a mile, suggests she'll thrive over further, but this looks the logical next step for an in-form O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

