Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

New Charter (2.50 Ascot)

Yet to build on promising debut but has had excuses. Now makes nursery debut from a potentially lenient mark and can still prove capable of better for trainer Richard Hannon.

Matt Gardner

New Charter 14:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Eyecatcher

Condor Pasa (4.35 Ascot)

Roger Varian's three-year-old was strong over 1m1f at Carlisle, and given the stamina in his pedigree, stepping up another furlong on this testing ground looks bound to suit.

Steffan Edwards

Condor Pasa 16:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

The Punt nap

Rebaatt (1.50 Newmarket)

Ran close to a career-best when scoring over course and distance last time out and can go well in ideal conditions for William Haggas, who won this race in 2021.

Liam Headd

Rebaatt 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Spherical (3.15 York)



Didn't have much luck in running at Royal Ascot last time but Roger Varian's filly is fancied to bounce back after some smart work on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Spherical 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Travolta (1.50 Newmarket)



Supplemented a Wolverhampton success with a clear-cut Sandown victory a month ago, and the clock puts him in pole position for this valuable handicap.

Dave Edwards

Travolta 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

Dark horse

Above (5.20 Newmarket)

A winner over course and distance, he steps back down to 5f after some positive runs at 6f, should handle the ground and can go well.

George Bon

Above 17:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Robert Cowell

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

