Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
New Charter (2.50 Ascot)
Yet to build on promising debut but has had excuses. Now makes nursery debut from a potentially lenient mark and can still prove capable of better for trainer Richard Hannon.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Condor Pasa (4.35 Ascot)
Roger Varian's three-year-old was strong over 1m1f at Carlisle, and given the stamina in his pedigree, stepping up another furlong on this testing ground looks bound to suit.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Rebaatt (1.50 Newmarket)
Ran close to a career-best when scoring over course and distance last time out and can go well in ideal conditions for William Haggas, who won this race in 2021.
Liam Headd
Newmarket nap
Spherical (3.15 York)
Didn't have much luck in running at Royal Ascot last time but Roger Varian's filly is fancied to bounce back after some smart work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Travolta (1.50 Newmarket)
Supplemented a Wolverhampton success with a clear-cut Sandown victory a month ago, and the clock puts him in pole position for this valuable handicap.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Above (5.20 Newmarket)
A winner over course and distance, he steps back down to 5f after some positive runs at 6f, should handle the ground and can go well.
George Bon
