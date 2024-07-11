Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Involvement

1.50 Newmarket

There are plenty of unexposed types in Newmarket's opening bet365 Handicap (1.50), but many of them have already tried the 1m2f trip and if Involvement improves as much for it as he should, he ought to go really close.

It is quite understandable that Simon and Ed Crisford have not given him a crack at the distance he needs on pedigree as he has been learning on the job, and in his early starts he was taking some time to settle.

The penny seems to have finally dropped, though, and on his penultimate outing Involvement finished strongly for second in the mile Silver Bowl at Haydock, his effort seeing him pull four lengths clear of the rest on ground that was pretty soft.

Involvement then showed his versatility as regards surface with a highly creditable seventh of 26 to Mickley in the Britannia, but he also served notice he was now finished at a mile.

That's how it should be. His sire won the French Derby and his dam was a 1m2f Listed winner who finished third in the Oaks at Epsom. Involvement is clearly handicapped on what he has done at shorter, and there really should be more to come.

