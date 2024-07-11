The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on day two of Newmarket's July meeting on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Rebaatt (1.50 Newmarket)

William Haggas won this race with Dubai Honour in 2021 and Rebaatt provides him with a major opportunity to strike again. The three-year-old son of Dark Angel needed the run on his first start after being gelded in the winter when sixth at Southwell in April, but he has been progressive since and is now bidding for a hat-trick. He produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Chester in June, before following up over course and distance last time. Although he's been hit with an 8lb penalty, he is still running off a workable mark and he should be suited to the drying conditions.

Mighty Eriu (2.25 Newmarket)

This two-year-old daughter of Inns Of Court has yet to strike for Gavin Cromwell in two outings, but there is every chance it could be third time lucky. On both occasions she has filled the runners-up position, but each came at a big price and she was an eyecatching second in the Queen Mary last time out. She beat some smart fillies that day and showed plenty to suggest there is a lot more to come. She has plenty of speed and a return to six furlongs could see her go one better and get off the mark for a trainer who has a strong record on the Flat in Britain in the past five years, with eight winners from 28 runners.

Field Of Gold (4.10 Newmarket)

The well bred son of Kingman showed signs of promise on his debut at Doncaster last month and this looks an ideal next step. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the €530,000 purchase is a half-brother to two winners including Zanbaq, and was travelling well for large parts before claiming third last time out. A number of his rivals here are yet to experience the race track and this juvenile can put his Doncaster effort to good use by going close.

