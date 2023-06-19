Racing Post logo
Royal Ascot

Who does Frankie Dettori ride on the Tuesday of Royal Ascot and what are their chances?

Frankie Dettori: partners leading Classic prospect Coppice in the Nell Gwyn
Frankie Dettori: has a top book of rides for the first day of Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

Frankie Dettori's final Royal Ascot kicks off with a bumper book of top-class rides, including Inspiral and 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean. Here, we assess their chances... 

Inspiral

2.30: Queen Anne Stakes

Odds: 2-1

Silk
Inspiral14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

A three-time Group 1 winner, Inspiral is just one of two runners making their seasonal reappearance in the Queen Anne. However, she easily won the Coronation Stakes at last year's royal meeting off the back of an absence so there are not many concerns about her ability fresh.

Dettori has ridden the daughter of Frankel to five victories and this race should set up ideally for her to showcase her telling turn of foot late on.

Spotlight verdict

Highly talented filly; impressive in the Coronation Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago

Givemethebeatboys

3.05: Coventry Stakes

Odds: 9-2

Silk
Givemethebeatboys15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

It looks a hot Coventry but Dettori partners this son of Bungle Inthejungle, who has won both his starts. They included a victory in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes, a race which Caravagio won in 2016 before Coventry glory at the royal meeting.

Both his victories have been by small margins and while he is certainly not flashy, he is tough and that will count for a lot in a competitive field like this.

Spotlight verdict

Battling winner of Group 3 at the Curragh; may not have reached his limit just yet

Manaccan

3.40: King’s Stand Stakes

Odds: 11-2

Silk
Manaccan15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John Ryan

This John Ryan-trained four-year-old progressed throughout last season, winning twice over this course and distance (one a handicap, one a Listed race) alongside a Listed success at Doncaster, while he finished the season landing the Group 3 Mercury Stakes at Dundalk.

There were plenty of positives to take from his seasonal reappearance third in the Palace House Stakes and while he needs to improve to win a race of this nature, he is clearly going the right way.

Spotlight verdict

Improving and acts well over course and distance; useful third on reappearance and open to some improvement

Chaldean

4.20: St James’s Palace Stakes

Odds: 9-4

Silk
Chaldean16:20 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Andrew Balding

This year’s 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean is a two-time Group 1 winner under Dettori and he’s been kept fresh for this by trainer Andrew Balding. The son of Frankel has fared well with the draw in stall one and any rain that may fall between now and then can be seen as a positive.

He has improved with every start and he'll need to be at his very best again as this is a deep field that features Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington and the unexposed Cicero's Gift.

Spotlight verdict

Stuck on well to win the 2,000 Guineas; very progressive and straightforward; big player

Saga

5.35: Wolferton Stakes

Odds: 4-1

Silk
Saga17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

A four-year-old gelding who runs in the royal colours of the King and Queen. He finished second in last year’s Britannia at the royal meeting and filled that same position on his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket, when he made eyecatching late headway.

Saga has a little to find on ratings in this Listed contest but he’s drawn low and clearly has a lot of natural ability.

Spotlight verdict

Very good second to King Of Conquest on return; went close in Britannia last year; player

Absurde

6.10: Copper Horse Handicap

Odds: 6-1

Silk
Absurde18:10 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: W P Mullins

A French recruit for the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable. He finished seventh in a Group 3 at Longchamp on his last Flat start but this is set to be his first outing on the level for Mullins.

He won a novice hurdle at Killarney on his yard debut and the market support that has come for this horse is worth noting.

Spotlight verdict

Two-time French Flat winner; one of two for top Irish yard; no surprise to see a big run

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 19 June 2023Last updated 09:00, 19 June 2023
