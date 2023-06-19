Royal Ascot 2023 tips: best bets from Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings

The Racing Post's top tipsters Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings give their best bets for Royal Ascot . . .

Tom Segal

5.00 Royal Ascot, Saturday, June 24

The Wokingham wouldn't be the easiest race to try to crack at Royal Ascot, but at the prices Apollo One looks one of the better bets of the meeting.

He wasn't beaten far in the race last year, despite being too keen and racing away from the favoured stands' rail, and he's looked an improved horse this season.

Last time he chased a strong pace from a tricky draw at Epsom but still came home strongly. On fast ground at Royal Ascot, Apollo One can be expected to go close.

Apollo One 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck

Paul Kealy

5.00 Royal Ascot, Wednesday June 21

Perotto is favourite now but I still think there is mileage in odds of 7-1 because he's so well handicapped and could be one of the gambles of the meeting.

A last to first winner on the stands' side in the Britannia two years ago off 99, Perotto ended the season on 110 and because of his rating spent much of his time in small-field Listed and Group company, which was no good to him.

However, the handicapper relented and after he lost his form at the backend of last year he was switched to Roger Varian for this season. He could not have been more eyecatching when seventh in Victoria Cup last month as 7f is too short and the ground was way too soft, and it's hard not to come to the conclusion he's chucked in off 96 now.

Perotto 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

David Jennings

5.00 Royal Ascot, Tuesday June 20

Willie Mullins must have been scratching his head after last year's Ascot Stakes wondering how on earth Bring On The Night hadn't supplied him with his fifth win in the race.

He travelled like the best horse in the race, was given a peach of a ride by Ryan Moore, hit the front at the perfect time and didn't stop. He even hit a low of 1.33 in-running on Betfair. So how did he not win?

Well, it turned out he bumped into a thorough stayer who is now Gold Cup favourite and rated 19lb higher than he was at the time. Trying to beat Coltrane off level weights was an almost impossible ask.

There is surely no Coltrane in this year's race and Bring On The Night's mark is only 4lb higher. He has been kept for the race and I don't expect him to miss.

Bring On The Night 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: W P Mullins

